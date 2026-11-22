Washington governor calls ICE ‘out of control’ after airport arrests

SEATTLE

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP File Photo)

The governor of Washington state called U.S. federal immigration agents “out of control” after they arrested two people at Seattle’s main airport on Nov. 21.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have conducted raids across the United States, part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown which has forged ahead despite a rebuke by voters at this month’s midterms.



Video footage widely shared on social media on Nov. 21 showed two people being apprehended by masked men at an airport jet bridge.



ICE later confirmed it had detained two people it said had overstayed their visas.



Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said the agency was “completely and totally out of control.”



“Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities,” Ferguson wrote on X.



“Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics.”



Ferguson said at a news conference that the ICE agents may have broken a state law limiting facial coverings for law enforcement, and that he was looking into how they accessed the jet bridge.



This month, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, architect of his hardline immigration policy, as his new chief of staff.



Miller faced widespread criticism after the deadly shootings of two protesters by immigration agents in Minneapolis in January, incidents that sparked mass demonstrations.