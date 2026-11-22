Türkiye maps out digital transformation of agriculture

ANKARA

Idle irrigation systems will be revived with solar power support to curb high pumping costs.

Türkiye will establish a “Digital Irrigation Management System” to forecast irrigation needs, drought and crop yields as part of the country’s Green Deal Action Plan, while artificial intelligence will play an active role in smart farming practices.

The plan sets out six targets and 22 actions under the “Sustainable Agriculture” heading, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of agricultural production and strengthen the sector’s resilience to climate change.

The measures include reducing the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, developing organic farming, launching the Digital Irrigation Management System and establishing infrastructure for carbon farming.

Türkiye will work toward targets set by the European Union to reduce the use of pesticides and antimicrobials, conduct awareness campaigns and expand the use of biological and biotechnical pest-control methods.

The plan also envisages increasing organic farming areas and production volumes, completing alignment with the EU’s new organic farming legislation and strengthening cooperatives and producer associations to help organic products reach wider markets.

Under the coordination of the Trade Ministry, Türkiye will also launch initiatives with the EU to secure mutual recognition in organic farming.

Research and development activities will be carried out to determine the appropriate use of next-generation and slow-release fertilizers, reduce nutrient losses and incorporate organic fertilizers into fertilization programs, with the aim of lowering the use of chemical fertilizers whose raw materials largely depend on imports.

Efforts will also focus on improving water efficiency in agriculture, reducing emissions from livestock production, increasing resource efficiency in aquaculture and expanding climate-resilient production.

Under the Action Plan for Preventing Water Losses and Leakages in the Agricultural Sector, Türkiye will implement water-efficiency measures and determine methane emissions caused by enteric fermentation. Feed-conversion ratios to be used in the selection of breeding animals will also be established.

Existing geothermal resources in Aydın, Denizli, İzmir, Ağrı and other provinces are also planned to be used in specialized organized agricultural zones.

Support will be provided next year to greenhouses and crop, livestock and aquaculture production and processing facilities that use renewable energy. The “Diversification of Farm Activities and Business Development” measure under the IPARD III Program will also be expanded.

Irrigation systems at facilities left idle because of pumping costs will be brought back into operation with support for solar power systems.

The Digital Irrigation Management System will be established to forecast irrigation needs, drought and crop yields. The quantity and quality of water will be monitored using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence, while production plans in river basins will be drawn up according to water availability.