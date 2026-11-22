Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi missile in western region

RIYADH

Saudi Arabia’s western region is home to key oil facilities, including the Yanbu terminal, which Houthi fighters have attacked in recent weeks. (AFP Photo)

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Nov. 22 that it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward the kingdom's western Red Sea coast.

"Air defense intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the western region," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a social media post.

Saudi Arabia's western region contains key energy infrastructure including the Yanbu terminal, a major facility for crude oil exports, and the Jazan refinery in the far southwest of the country bordering Yemen.

Houthi fighters have attacked these major oil installations in recent weeks, alongside strikes on airports and military sites.

Saudi Arabia, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis, is the world's largest crude exporter.

Houthi attacks have killed 26 people in Saudi Arabia since September, including 23 in strikes on airports, according to the kingdom's authorities.

On Nov. 19, a tower housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in Riyadh's financial district sustained damage on several floors in a Houthi attack, authorities said.

A skyscraper belonging to state oil giant Aramco was also damaged in a strike at the beginning of the month.