Shattered windows, scarce installers leave Ukrainians exposed to cold

KIEV

Local residents board up windows with wooden panels at an apartment building damaged in a Russian missile strike in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

For weeks after a missile exploded in front of her apartment block, Oleksandra Horban found pieces of glass in her small apartment.



She threw out her 2-year-old son’s plush toys which were covered with glass shards. Outside her ground-floor home, mangled window frames were piled onto a mountain of debris awaiting removal. Pieces of glass were mixed with autumn leaves on the muddy ground.



“Even now we still find glass,” Horban said. “If we vacuum three times, wash the floor and clean up, we’ll still find those microscopic pieces somewhere, in the bed or in the toys.”



As winter sets in, Ukraine is facing a severe shortage of replacement windows with Russian missile and drone attacks continuing to damage buildings, leaving residents exposed to the cold. Temperatures in Kiev fell to minus 20 degrees Celsius last winter.



Government assistance can take months, skilled installers are in short supply and replacement costs have soared, hitting low-income districts near industrial zones hardest.



Horban lives in a Soviet-era “groundscraper,” an enormous horizontal apartment block in the Ukrainian capital. A missile blast in October damaged a vertical section of apartments and shattered hundreds of facade windows.



Most shattered windows have been temporarily covered with fiberboard or tarps. Some boards have small openings fitted with Plexiglas to let daylight into apartments.



New windows in Horban’s apartment would cost about $1,700, more than three times the country’s average salary. Government compensation can take three to four months.



Many cannot afford to wait. Without proper windows, apartments are exposed to cold, damp and mold, particularly during power outages.



Housing damage is among the largest costs of the war. An estimated 3 million housing units were destroyed or badly damaged by the end of last year, adding $90 billion to Ukraine’s reconstruction needs, according to the World Bank.



Ukraine’s window manufacturers can meet demand for replacement windows. The bottleneck is the shortage of skilled installers.



Mykhailo Orlenko, executive director of the Association of Ukrainian Manufacturers of Transparent Structures, said businesses were unable to exempt their employees from military service, including many installers.



“The market lost a large number of these specialists,” he said.



Factories can manufacture windows in about 10 working days, but installation can be delayed for a lot longer as customers wait for a crew to become available. High demand means installation bills have at least doubled over the past year.



To address the shortage, the industry is investing in training. A vocational college in Kiev opened a European Union-funded facility in March, where 26 10th graders have started a three-year program to become window, door and facade installers.



Graduates can expect starting salaries of around $900, on par with those of law graduates due to Ukraine’s acute skill drain, Orlenko said.



The massive task of repairing Ukraine’s damaged homes, schools, roads, power plants and other infrastructure will take at least a decade, according to government planners.