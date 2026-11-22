Syrian universities to take over Turkish-run faculties

ANKARA

Bu yıl yüz binlerce yeni öğrenci üniversite hayatına geçiş yaptı. Üniversite 1. sınıf ders kaydı yapar mı? sorusu da bu bağlamda merak edilmeye başlandı. Konuyla ilgili bazı durumlar üniversiteden üniversiteye değişiklik gösteriyor. Ders seçimleri ve benzer işlemle genellikle üniversitelerin Öğrenci Bilgi Sistemi (OBS) üzerinden yapılıyor. Peki, Üniversite 1. sınıf ders seçimi nasıl yapılır?

Türkiye will transfer six academic units operated by Gaziantep University and the University of Health Sciences in Syria to Syrian universities under an agreement, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) said Nov. 21.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in Gaziantep on Oct. 14, four units affiliated with Gaziantep University — the Afrin Faculty of Education, Azaz Faculty of Islamic Sciences, al-Bab Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences and Jarablus Vocational School — will continue operating under Aleppo University.

The Çobanbey Faculty of Medicine and Çobanbey Vocational School of Health Services, affiliated with the University of Health Sciences, will be transferred to relevant Syrian higher education institutions.

The agreement guarantees that enrolled students will retain their academic rights and continue their studies. Students whose existing programs are unavailable at their new institutions will be placed in equivalent programs.

Academic and administrative staff working for Gaziantep University in Syria will retain their existing status. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decision on Nov. 20 to terminate the activities of the six academic units. The decision was published in the Official Gazette on Nov. 21.