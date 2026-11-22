Rebels kill at least 15 in attacks in South Sudan

JUBA

A fighter member of the South Sudan's former first vice president Riek Machar's SPLA-IO armed group. (AFP Photo)

An attack on Nov. 22 by rebels in northwestern South Sudan has killed at least 15 civilians, with the toll likely to rise, local sources told AFP.

One official pointed the finger at fighters loyal to the country’s former first vice president Riek Machar, a longtime rival of President Salva Kiir who has been under house arrest since March 2025.

The attack on the Bol Bol Boma area in Tonj East County, Warrap State, began late on Nov. 21, Machuei Bith, the county’s caretaker commissioner, told AFP. He blamed the deaths on fighters from neighboring Unity State belonging to Machar’s SPLA-IO armed group. “Fifteen civilians and cattle keepers were killed and four armed attackers with SPLA-IO uniforms were also killed,” he told AFP.

Since independence from Sudan in 2011, the world’s youngest country has been forced to grapple with various violent conflicts, linked to political infighting, ethnic tensions or competition for resources.