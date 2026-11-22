Eisenkot invites Netanyahu’s party for coalition talks

TEL AVIV

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot addresses a press conference in Jerusalem on November 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Gadi Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming the next Israeli government, has invited the right-wing Likud party of caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for coalition talks, his party said on Nov. 21.

Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party said the talks, scheduled to begin yesterday, reflected a “genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government.”

Former military chief Eisenkot has until next month to form a government to replace Netanyahu, after the October election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc.

The announcement comes as Eisenkot’s wide-ranging anti-Netanyahu camp faces divisions on whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties and Arab-majority lists, or form a national unity government with Netanyahu’s bloc.

“In an effort to pursue every option for forming a new government, Yashar Chair Gadi Eisenkot has instructed the party’s negotiating team to invite its Likud counterparts to a marathon series of talks beginning with the meeting already scheduled for tomorrow,” the party said in a statement.

It added that it would “leave no stone unturned as it works to make bold moves possible and secure the breakthrough needed to form a government.”

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, an important figure in Eisenkot’s camp, on Saturday called for a “Zionist unity government headed by Eisenkot” and said his party would refuse to join up with Netanyahu or his bloc.

In a statement, Bennett said he was “committed to ensuring that Netanyahu will not be the next Prime Minister of the State of Israel, and my party will not join him or his bloc under any circumstances”, he added.

Netanyahu has been pushing hard for a national unity government, which he says is needed to guarantee Israel’s security.

Eisenkot has indicated he would be open to forming a government with members of Netanyahu’s Likud, but has previously ruled out serving in a government led by Netanyahu himself.

On Nov. 20, Eisenkot vowed not to let coalition-building talks drag on and said that he would be prepared to put forward a minority national emergency government for a parliamentary vote should efforts to create a broad-based government fail.