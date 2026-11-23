Istanbul Book Fair to honor writer Latife Tekin

ISTANBUL

The fair will feature Turkish writer Latife Tekin as its guest of honor.

The 43rd International Istanbul Book Fair will open on Dec. 12 at the Tuyap Fair and Congress Center, bringing together authors, publishers and book lovers under the theme “The Reality of Literature, the Literature of Reality.”



Running until Dec. 20, the fair will feature Turkish writer Latife Tekin as its guest of honor. Organized by Tuyap Fairs in cooperation with the Turkish Publishers Association, the nine-day event will host more than 500 cultural and artistic activities and over 3,000 book-signing sessions.



The program will include talks, panels, workshops and special gatherings exploring literature’s role in interpreting social realities, individual memory and collective experiences.



A dedicated series of events will highlight Tekin’s literary career and body of work, alongside the launch of a special commemorative book exploring the author’s life and creative world during the fair.



Tekin will meet readers on Dec. 12 at a discussion titled “Through Language, Against Language,” moderated by Faruk Şüyün. Further events dedicated to her work will take place on Dec. 13, 19 and 20, featuring writers and literary critics.



The documentary “Literary Routes: Latife Tekin,” directed and produced by Sevinç Yeşiltaş, will also be screened, followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, Tekin and Deniz Yüce Başarır, who served as the documentary’s consultant and scriptwriter.



The fair will also welcome internationally acclaimed authors, including Matt Haig, author of “The Midnight Library,” Francesc Miralles, co-author of “Ikigai,” and children’s author Hannah Gold, who will meet readers on Dec. 13.



David Almond will attend on Dec. 18, while Julia Green and Marc Levy are scheduled to appear on Dec. 19.



Themed events will explore artificial intelligence, fantasy and science fiction, creativity and design, and cartoons on successive days between Dec. 15 and 18. The “My First Book at Tuyap” initiative will also give emerging writers an opportunity to present their work and meet readers.



Two special exhibitions will bring history and art into the program. One will commemorate historian İlber Ortaylı, while “The Route of Leonardo da Vinci” will explore the legacy of the Renaissance artist through contemporary interpretations.



This year’s fair will feature Africa as its focus market, with publishing representatives and heads of publishers’ associations from 12 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco and Uganda.



Coordinated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the program aims to strengthen publishing ties between Türkiye and African countries, particularly in copyright exchanges, translation and co-publishing. Bilateral business meetings scheduled for Dec. 14 will focus on copyright, translation, joint publishing and distribution opportunities.



Publishers from Georgia, China, Iran, Germany, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Greece will also take part in the International Hall.



The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. On its final day, Dec. 20, it will close at 7 p.m.



Admission will be free for students, teachers, retirees and visitors with disabilities. Tickets will be available online and at the fairground box offices.