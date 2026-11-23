Gold rebounds from 14-month low ahead of US inflation data

SINGAPORE

Gold rose more than 2 percent on Nov. 23, recovering from a 14-month low as investors reassessed U.S. interest rate expectations following a selloff in technology shares.

Spot gold gained 2.39 percent to $3,609.83 an ounce in early trading. Bullion had lost about 9 percent the previous week, its steepest weekly decline since March.

Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, said concerns that weaker technology shares and slower investment in artificial intelligence could weigh on economic activity had changed expectations for U.S. interest rates, lending support to gold.

Markets still priced in a 93 percent chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase in December, down from near-certainty the previous week, according to CME FedWatch data.

Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold, which pays no interest.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook backed further increases in a Nov. 20 speech, arguing that inflation remained too high and questioning whether September’s quarter-point rise would be enough to change its course.

Investors are awaiting the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index for October, due on Nov. 25.

The Fed uses the measure to assess progress toward its 2 percent inflation target.

Adrian Ash, head of research at BullionVault, said historical patterns suggested gold’s 13-week decline might have run its course for now.

The platform had seen strong buying from investors taking advantage of lower prices, he added.

Pepperstone research strategist Dilin Wu cautioned against assuming the decline was over.

“Despite a modest rebound in early trading today, we still need to be cautious to call a bottom in gold,” she said.

Wu warned that continued volatility in equity markets could trigger further forced selling of gold.