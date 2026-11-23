Oruç Reis begins Pakistan surveys with crew of 50

ANKARA

AA photo.

Türkiye’s seismic research vessel Oruç Reis has begun work off Pakistan with the same 50 crew members who served on its previous mission in Somalia, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on Nov. 22.

The domestically built vessel is on its second overseas assignment, collecting seismic data for oil and gas exploration.

Captain Saadettin Kütüklüoğlu said the voyage to Karachi took 18 days and was completed safely thanks to precautions taken by Türkiye.

“We are very proud. We are representing our country abroad for the second time,” chief engineer Doğukan Oflaz said in remarks released by the ministry before operations began.

Başak Turguz Birkuş, the vessel’s data quality control chief, said the team was proud to demonstrate Turkish engineering abroad again.

“We are all very excited about this project,” she said.

The crew includes two women.

The Pakistan program covers two offshore areas, where Oruç Reis will collect two- and three-dimensional seismic data.