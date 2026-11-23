Love for Italian cuisine

Aylin Öney Tan

Last week, it was all about Italy in Istanbul. The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World (Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo) swept through the city like a breath of fresh air, celebrating Italian tastes. Now in its 11th edition, the event is one of Italy’s longest-running global initiatives and was celebrated worldwide from Nov. 16 to 22. Each year centers on a unique theme, and this year marked the event’s debut as a UNESCO-honored occasion. The official theme was announced as “Italian Cuisine as UNESCO Heritage: Regions and Excellence Supply Chains,” which featured workshops, masterclasses, tastings and special events by celebrated chefs. The ultimate aim is to promote Italian gastronomy, culinary culture and traditions, as well as Italian ingredients and locally sourced products with protected geographical indications.



The theme stems from Italian gastronomy’s Dec. 10, 2025, addition to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. While topics such as the Mediterranean Diet and specific dishes from individual countries had previously been included on the list, this marked the first time an entire national cuisine was recognized as a cultural asset of the world requiring global protection. In its application, Italy highlighted the convivial atmosphere of the Italian dining table with its food culture and traditions and emphasized the concepts of sustainability and biodiversity. Biodiversity, in this context, was interpreted not only in terms of nature but also as cultural diversity. Italian cuisine has truly attained a significant place in global gastronomic culture. This achievement is due not only to government support but also to the contributions of private initiatives and civil society movements such as Slow Food. During the week, there was also an event in memory of Carlo Petrini, the founder of Slow Food, who passed away last year.



It’s undeniable that Italian cuisine’s popularity stems from its genuine deliciousness and its ability to appeal to all palates. Italian food is a favorite of everyone and is loved all over the world. Yet Italian flavors hold a special place in the hearts of Turkish people, who have embraced the cuisine as if it were their own. The reason for its widespread popularity here may lie in the similarities between certain ingredients and cooking techniques. After all, there’s a shared Mediterranean culinary heritage. There’s a mutual historical influence. But the true strength of Italian cuisine stems from the emphasis placed on ingredient quality and the care taken to preserve its unique ingredients.

14 Italian chefs, a long lunch



The most vibrant meal of Italian Cuisine Week was undoubtedly held at Terrazza Italia inside Eataly. It was a demonstration of conviviality, a concept that truly belongs to the Italian table. The event, organized under the theme of a typical Italian-style lunch, “Pranzo all’Italiana,” featured a total of 14 Italian chefs living in Istanbul. Hosted by Claudio Chinali, the lunch included dishes presented by each chef, starting with Montanara Fritta by Salvatore Cannetiello from Il Pellicano, Pizza Gourmet by Diego Aramu from Eataly, and Cacioleggio di Bufala and Burratina by cheese master Cosimo Rotolo from Napoli Antica. The first courses, a.k.a. antipasti, were a long list, served on sharing plates and washed down with Italian sparkling wine. Vitello Tonnato was prepared by Giuseppe Pressani of Papermoon, Carpione, carp fish, by Giuseppe Usai of Osteria Salvatore and Carciofi alla Romana by Luigi Mariconda of Il Cortile.



The parade of chefs’ plates continued with the “primi,” the much-loved pasta and risotto dishes of Italian cuisine. Valentino Salvi from AIDA made a fabulous Mezze Maniche all’Amatriciana, and Giovanni Terracciano from ARBOR was responsible for the seasonal Risotto Funghi, Castagne e Tartufo, a dish like a walk through the forest. For the “secondo,” or main course, there was Brasato con Polenta by Matteo Bertuletti from Vakko Hotel Bosphorus with “contorni,” or sides: Caponata by Vittorio Sindoni from Da Vittorio and Erbette all’Aglio by Andrea Minguzzi from Eataly. The long lunch was crowned with a dessert trio: Torta di Ganache al Cioccolato made by Nicole Scandella from Monteverdi paired with Sorbetto alle Pere e Vin Brulé by Claudio Chinali from Eataly. Last, but not least, was the lovely Cannolicchi Siciliani by Giancarlo Gottardo from Divan. A long list, a long lunch indeed.



With all the dishes served, it was a parade of Italian tastes, but most importantly, it was the chefs’ joy that was a sight to behold. As the simple yet incredibly delicious dishes followed one after another, the festive atmosphere made it feel just like a traditional Italian family dinner.

New Italian restaurant



The closing of Italian Cuisine Week was at Lucente, the newest Italian restaurant in Istanbul. “Lucente” means “bright” or “shining” in Italian. Lucente, which recently opened in Gümüşsuyu, is Istanbul’s new shining culinary delight where you can savor authentic Italian flavors. Guest chef Tommaso Tonioni, who came especially for this dinner, is considered one of Italy’s rising stars. He defines his cooking as “contemporary rural cuisine” and follows the “nose-to-tail” philosophy, not wasting any bit of the animal, and his cuisine is centered around the fire.



Lucente was brought to life through meticulous work under the consultancy of Elvan Uysal Bottoni, a Turkish gastronomy expert based in Rome. She arranged to bring the foremost expert chefs from Italy to train the kitchen crew. The homemade fresh pastas on the menu are made following the training provided by fresh pasta master Tony Gamberoni. The pizza training was provided by Alessandro Ruver, one of Italy’s new-wave pizza masters. Uysal Bottoni herself is an olive oil taster who serves as a judge on tasting panels for the Gambero Rosso Italy Olive Oil Guide and in highly exclusive olive oil competitions such as Il Magnifico.



She has curated a selection of exclusive olive oils for Lucente, all from local Turkish olive varieties, produced in Manisa. The trio of olive oils is pressed from Memecik, Ayvalık and Tekir olive varieties, all indigenous to the Aegean region. Having personally conducted the process, she says: “In Türkiye, very good olive oils are produced. I prioritized balance, managed the production process trying to pair them with the dishes on the menu and adjusted the machine calibration and olive selection accordingly.” In addition to the trio, there is also a spicy olive oil using Urfa’s fiery, fermented dark isot pepper. Italians are very particular about olive oil, and Elvan is also very meticulous in this regard. Lucente dishes bring together Italian tastes and Turkish olive oil in such a harmonious way. Maybe our love for Italian cuisine lies in this harmony of tastes, which happens so naturally.