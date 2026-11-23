Cabinet to discuss pension increases, fund probe

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to chair a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Nov. 23, with proposed pension increases and the investment fund investigation expected to top the agenda.

Ministers will review preparations for an additional increase covering more than 17 million pensioners, alongside plans to raise the minimum monthly pension.

A bill is expected to be submitted to parliament after budget deliberations conclude.

Erdoğan said on Nov. 18 that the measure would be put in place before the new year, with parliament’s support.

The meeting at the presidential complex in Beştepe will also address the latest judicial and administrative developments in the fund investigation, drawing on updates from the institutions involved.

The government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative is another agenda item. Ministers are expected to review intelligence reports and field assessments concerning the PKK’s disarmament process.

Foreign policy discussions will cover U.S.-Iran tensions, Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute and the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria, along with developments in the Gulf, are also expected to be discussed.

Ministers will review the outcomes of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya and the implications of decisions adopted at the summit.