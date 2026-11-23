Kurum rules out new draft after COP31 deadlock

ANTALYA

COP31 President Murat Kurum ruled out another draft agreement on Nov. 22 after countries failed to reach consensus on the U.N. climate summit’s main political text in Antalya.

The conference ended two days beyond its scheduled finish, with the European Union and several other delegations opposing the proposed Antalya Pact.

The EU objected to the absence of an explicit reference to fossil fuels.

Kurum, Türkiye’s environment, urbanization and climate change minister, accused some countries of blocking progress by focusing on individual words and bringing issues unrelated to climate change into the negotiations.

“There will be no new text from now on. We will not work on another text in an environment where consensus has not been reached,” he told reporters after a plenary session.

The proposed pact reaffirmed the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree Celsius temperature goal and included Türkiye’s proposal to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

It also supported expanding renewable energy and carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, alongside efforts to at least triple financing to help countries adapt to climate change by 2035.

Defending the draft, Kurum said it retained a reference to the agreement reached in Dubai in 2023, which included a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. The EU and other opponents sought explicit language on fossil fuels in the Antalya text.

Kurum said Türkiye and Australia had worked throughout the summit to secure a compromise, but responsibility for reaching consensus rested with participating countries.

“There is no benefit to anyone in a system built around holding meetings and failing to make decisions in negotiation rooms,” he said, warning that continued deadlock would worsen the effects of climate change.

He said the COP31 presidency would continue implementing existing decisions under the Paris Agreement.

Despite the failure to adopt the main political agreement, delegates approved separate decisions on climate adaptation and the just transition work program.