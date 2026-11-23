US forms special team to prevent air traffic control outages ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Anadolu Agency- ISTANBUL

(AA File Photo)

The White House has formed a special team to prevent further air traffic control outages as millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving travel, officials said.

The “Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team” was set up after a malfunction that led to the grounding of all flights across the country, the Daily Wire reported.

The team includes officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A White House official said the group has met daily this week to ensure continuity of service.

The ground stop, only the second ordered since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, came amid a wave of outages and malfunctions that left Americans on edge.

The White House has faced criticism for a lack of transparency following the five-hour halt, which officials insist was not the result of a cyberattack.

A White House official said the FAA is examining “near-term network configuration options” and ways to improve the stability of the existing air traffic control system. The agency aims to remove “fragile components” to boost reliability while continuing its modernization and transformation efforts.

The FAA is working to expand the capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch center, a White House official said, which would allow earlier detection and mitigation of system anomalies before they spread.

Schuster said the team has made rapid progress in modernizing the country’s decades-old air traffic control system, adding that U.S. skies are safer after five meetings so far.