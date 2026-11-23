Four summits, five months of Turkish diplomacy

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held talks on defense cooperation, regional conflicts, trade and climate finance at four international gatherings over the past five months, three of them hosted by Türkiye.

Those engagements are the focus of a documentary released by the Communications Directorate on Nov. 22, covering the NATO and Organization of Turkic States summits in Ankara, the U.N. General Assembly in New York and COP31 in Antalya.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran shared the film, “Türkiye’s Diplomacy Journey: Leader-to-Leader Diplomacy at Four Summits,” on social media on Nov. 22.

Duran said the meetings demonstrated “Türkiye’s role in international affairs and its growing influence in global diplomacy.”

He said Erdoğan’s discussions with heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations and think tanks addressed bilateral relations, regional and global developments, peace initiatives and cooperation.

The film brings together footage of those engagements and moments from the gatherings, Duran said.

At the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8, Erdoğan held bilateral talks with leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Erdoğan pressed for closer defense industry cooperation and the inclusion of NATO allies outside the European Union in European defense initiatives.

He also argued that efforts to strengthen Europe’s defenses should complement the alliance.

The summit’s declaration reaffirmed collective defense and support for Ukraine, while committing allies to further work on removing barriers to defense trade.

At the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, Erdoğan called for reform of the organization, including its Security Council, and criticized its response to conflicts, particularly the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

He also met U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines.

Their discussions covered Cyprus, the war in Ukraine and developments across the Middle East, according to the U.N.

The Organization of Turkic States summit on Oct. 30 brought the diplomatic calendar back to Ankara. Leaders discussed trade and investment, transport links, energy and closer political cooperation, adopting the Ankara Declaration.

Türkiye took over the organization’s rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan at the meeting.

At COP31’s leaders’ summit in Antalya on Nov. 11, Erdoğan urged developed countries to take greater responsibility for emissions reductions and climate finance, citing their historical consumption of the global carbon budget.

He called for better access to funding, technology and technical assistance, particularly for the least developed countries and small island states.

The climate conference closed on Nov. 22 without agreement on the presidency’s proposed political texts.

U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said delegates had nevertheless adopted other negotiating decisions, including on a just transition, while separate initiatives had advanced electrification and climate investment.