Parliament speaker to attend MIKTA meeting in Australia

ANKARA

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş will visit Australia from Nov. 24 to 29 to join his counterparts from the cross-regional consultative platform MIKTA at a meeting in Canberra.

The meeting will bring together parliamentary speakers and lawmakers from Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia.

Discussions will focus on multilateralism, humanitarian principles, climate action, the green economy and strengthening democratic institutions.

Kurtulmuş is expected to address the sessions and moderate a discussion on climate action and the green economy. He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia and other MIKTA member countries.

During his visit, Kurtulmuş will also travel to Sydney and Melbourne, where he is scheduled to meet members of the Turkish and Muslim communities, visit the Australian Maarif International School and attend several other events.

In Sydney, he will also visit Gallipoli Mosque, a nursing home and a monument dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.