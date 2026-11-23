Bursa high-speed rail link enters testing phase

ANKARA

Testing has begun on the Osmaneli-Bursa section of a high-speed railway project that will connect the northwestern province of Bursa to Türkiye’s national high-speed rail network, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

In a written statement on the Bandırma-Bursa-Yenişehir-Osmaneli High-Speed Train Project, Uraloğlu said infrastructure and superstructure works on the Osmaneli-Bursa section are complete, paving the way for technical testing and certification.

Track geometry and static overhead line measurements were completed in September and October, while tests of the signaling power system began in October. Overhead line thermal running tests were also conducted this month, with dynamic acceleration and overhead line measurements scheduled to follow.

Further tests will cover signaling compatibility, the European Train Control System (ETCS), the GSM-R railway communication system and integration with the Ankara-Istanbul high-speed railway. Uraloğlu said the procedures were essential to ensuring the line’s safe operation.

Once operational, the railway will connect Bursa to the Ankara-Istanbul high-speed line via Osmaneli, reducing travel times between Bursa and both Ankara and Istanbul to 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Overall physical progress on the Bandırma-Bursa-Yenişehir-Osmaneli project has reached 83 percent, according to the minister, with construction continuing on the Bursa-Bandırma section.

The project is designed to serve both passenger and freight transport, with the entire railway expected to have an annual capacity of approximately 30 million passengers and more than 59 million tons of freight.