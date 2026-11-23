Adana plans food campus to revive 271 forgotten dishes

ADANA

A chickpea dish is ladled from a large pot into a serving bowl.

A culinary campus planned for 2027 in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Adana will preserve 271 forgotten dishes and train chefs, with a site still awaiting allocation.

The Historical Adana Gastronomy House follows “Common Cultural Heritage: Adana’s Forgotten Food Culture,” a European Union-funded project begun in 2021 by the Adana Toroslar Federation, Çukurova University and Italy’s Wigwam Club. Federation head Cenap Erol toured villages with academic Sait Say to compile the recipe book.

Northern mountain dishes include bandit kebab and meat-stuffed mallow leaves. Others are “ovalamaç” (a bread-based dish), “kamhi” (wheat and meat soup) and radish salad with tahini.

Civic leaders and chamber and commodity exchange heads reviewed plans for local dishes at the Gastronomy Sultans Cooperative. Site selection is nearing completion and preparations are finished, Erol said.

The cooperative will support chef training. The project will work with rural farmers to increase production and supply affordable natural produce directly to residents, he said.

The campus will preserve traditional cooking in a historical setting, Say, a professor at Çukurova University’s Faculty of Agriculture, said. He teaches in its Department of Agricultural Machinery and Technologies Engineering. “It will be a model facility for Türkiye,” he said.

Adana’s food culture extends beyond kebab and “şalgam” (a fermented turnip drink), Say said. The project seeks to pass that broader heritage to future generations. Flour, bulgur, meat, vegetables and dairy products are staples of the local cuisine.