Russian warship hit in Libya as UN calls for probe

BENGHAZI

via AP.

A Russian warship capsized after a suspected drone attack at Libya’s Benghazi naval base on Nov. 22, satellite images showed. A commercial vessel was struck offshore later the same day.

Satellite imagery provider Vantor identified the warship as the Merkury, a Russian navy corvette. Images showed most of the vessel submerged, with only its bow above water.

Ten people were wounded in the attack on the Russian ship, a health official from Libya’s eastern administration told Anadolu Agency.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya called on Nov. 23 for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation, urging restraint while the circumstances were established.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said.

Two military officials affiliated with eastern Libya’s forces told The Associated Press that Ukrainian sea drones had struck the warship.

There was no public claim of responsibility and no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine.

In the second attack, a drone boat struck a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel off Benghazi, two Libyan military sources told Reuters.

Naval forces rescued its crew, and the eastern administration’s health ministry said injured crew members were in stable condition.

Local broadcasters also reported that Libyan naval and air forces intercepted explosive-laden sea drones off the coast.

The eastern administration said preliminary findings pointed to a drone attack on the Russian vessel, which had stopped for fuel and supplies while returning to Russia under existing maritime cooperation agreements.

It ordered an investigation in coordination with Russian authorities and later requested an international inquiry through the United Nations.

Condemning the attack as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty, the administration said the country was not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war and would not allow its ports or territory to be used for foreign conflicts.

Libya’s rival government in Tripoli also warned against involving civilian ports and facilities in conflicts outside the country.