Cappadocia’s lesser-known routes offer cultural and nature tourism

KAYSERİ

Ancient monasteries, Roman aqueducts, scenic valleys and traditional villages are among Cappadocia’s lesser-known attractions. (AA Photo)

Renowned for its fairy chimneys and underground cities, Türkiye’s central Cappadocia region extends beyond its famous landmarks to offer a broader experience across Aksaray, Niğde and Kayseri provinces, where centuries of history meet striking natural landscapes.



The region’s lesser-known attractions range from early Christian churches and Roman water systems to Ottoman architecture, traditional villages and outdoor activities.



Located in western Cappadocia, Güzelyurt in Aksaray is known for its volcanic landscape and rock-cut structures. Its approximately 5-kilometer-long Monastery Valley contains churches, monasteries, monks’ cells and an underground city. One of its notable buildings, Kilise Mosque, is believed to have been built in 385 by Emperor Theodosius in honor of St. Gregory of Nazianzus. Originally a church, it was later converted into a mosque.



In central Niğde, the restored Sokullu Mehmet Pasha Bedesten now serves as the Bedesten City Museum, displaying the city’s history and prominent figures. Nearby, the approximately 700-year-old Sungur Bey Mosque, completed around 1335 during the Ilkhanid period, stands out for its monumental portals, stonework and decorated wooden doors.



The Tyana Aqueducts in Kemerhisar, Niğde, are another reminder of the Roman era. Built to carry water from the Köşk Spring to the ancient city of Tyana, the system once extended approximately 4.3 kilometers and supplied water to an estimated 30,000 people. Around 1.2 kilometers of the structure remain standing.



Niğde’s Gümüşler Monastery, carved into a massive rock formation, is renowned for its frescoes dating from the 11th and 12th centuries. Among them is a depiction of the “Smiling Virgin Mary and Child Jesus,” considered unique in Türkiye. The complex also contains a church, rock-cut chambers, tombs and a two-story underground city.



In Ulukışla district, Altay village preserves Kazakh traditions brought by families who migrated from East Turkestan in the 1950s. Named after the Altai Mountains, the village offers traditional music, archery, horseback riding and cultural performances.



Kayseri’s historic heritage includes St. Eustathios Greek Church in İncesu, originally built in 1730 and currently being prepared for use as a city museum following restoration.



The same district is home to the Kara Mustafa Pasha Caravanserai, commissioned in 1670 by Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha. Part of a larger complex featuring a mosque, madrassa, bathhouse and market, the stone structure has a large central courtyard designed to accommodate travelers and caravans.



In Ağırnas, visitors can explore the house associated with the birth and early life of Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan. Beneath the traditional stone building lies an underground complex featuring rooms, storage areas and galleries.



Kayseri also offers natural attractions, including Kapuzbaşı Waterfalls in Aladağlar National Park. Comprising seven waterfalls ranging from approximately 30 to 70 meters in height, the site is popular for hiking and picnicking.



Erdemli Valley in Yeşilhisar district features rock-cut churches, chapels, monasteries and dwellings. Its Eastern Roman churches, dating from the 10th to 13th centuries, contain frescoes depicting biblical scenes, saints and apostles.



Mount Erciyes, rising 3,917 meters above sea level, attracts visitors throughout the year. Skiing and snowboarding are popular in winter, while hiking and mountaineering draw visitors during the warmer months.



The Zamantı River in Tomarza district also offers canoe tours through wooded and green landscapes.



Regional cuisine adds another dimension to the experience. Aksaray is known for its lamb-based Aksaray tava, griddle-cooked stuffed flatbread called “sıkma and tahinlisi,” a traditional pastry made with tahini.



Niğde’s specialties include Niğde tava, made with lamb, tomatoes and peppers, as well as local apples and Mazaklı meatballs prepared with minced meat, bulgur and semolina.Kayseri, meanwhile, is famous for “mantı” (a type of dumpling), “pastırma” (cured beef), “sucuk” (spiced sausage) and “yağlama,” also known as “şebit,” a layered flatbread dish topped with minced meat and traditionally served with garlic yogurt.