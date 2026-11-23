Florists see busy rush as millions return to school before Teachers’ Day

ANKARA

Around 17 million students and 1.2 million teachers across Türkiye returned to classrooms on Nov. 23 after the first mid-term break, a day before Teachers’ Day.

Students at Education Ministry primary and secondary schools entered classrooms after singing the national anthem. The first term ends Jan. 22, followed by a semester break from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5. The second term runs from Feb. 8 to June 25, with a break from March 8 to 12.

Meanwhile, flower auctions in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, Türkiye’s leading cut-flower hub, saw brisk business ahead of Nov. 24. Growers spent about 15 days harvesting and packing carnations, sweet William, ruscus, eucalyptus, virgatus, sunflowers, gerberas, gypsophila, lisianthus and chrysanthemums.

At the Flora Floriculture Production and Marketing Cooperative, flowers move along a conveyor belt and go to the highest bidder. Antalya’s growers also supply auctions nationwide.

“We send flowers from Antalya across Türkiye,” Antalya Chamber of Florists Deputy Chair Yusuf Akın said. Buyers from nearby provinces and districts use the cooperative, and flower shop displays are at 100 percent capacity, he said, calling flowers the best gift for teachers.

Türkiye has marked Teachers’ Day on Nov. 24 since 1981. The date commemorates the day in 1928 when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, accepted the title of head teacher of the Nation’s Schools, established to teach literacy.