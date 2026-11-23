Reelected Özel to unveil reshuffled New Party executive board

ANKARA

The main opposition New Party will form its new executive management on Nov. 25, when the 160-member Party Assembly convenes for the first time since Chair Özgür Özel’s reelection at last week’s convention.

The new Party Assembly was elected during the New Party’s convention on Nov. 14 and 15 under the slogan “Türkiye is Renewing.”

On Nov. 25, 160 members of the assembly will convene under the leadership of Özel and announce the formation of the new Central Executive Committee (MYK).

The new board is expected to comprise around 17 to 20 members in a bid to represent all of the different segments of society, according to reports.

The remaining members of the Party Assembly will serve on specialized policy-making committees under the Policy Development Group, whose scope covers the economy, foreign affairs, social policy, education, health and agriculture.

According to the reports, some members of the current MYK, including Selin Sayek Böke, Enser Aytekin, Gül Çiftçi and Zeynel Emre, will retain their posts, while new faces will fill the remaining seats.

Özel is attaching great importance to the formation of the new MYK, as this new brass will be in charge of taking the New Party to the upcoming elections, reports also suggest.

Özel and a large group of lawmakers founded the New Party after a court ruling forced them to cede the leadership of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) back to former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. To be eligible to run in the next parliamentary elections, the New Party must finalize its nationwide organizational network.