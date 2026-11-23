Households’ 12-month-ahead inflation expectations ease in November: Survey

ANKARA

Turkish households’ 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations fell by 0.51 points from the previous month to 43.24 percent in November 2026, according to the Central Bank’s Sectoral Inflation Expectations survey released on Nov. 23.

Over the same period, 12-month-ahead inflation expectations among market participants rose by 0.15 points to 24.04 percent, while expectations in the real sector declined by 0.10 points to 31.70 percent, the bank said.

The share of households expecting inflation to decline over the next 12 months fell by 0.50 points from October to 16.06 percent.

“Fuel and energy” and “food” were the product and service groups that households said had recorded the largest price increases over the past year and were expected to register the steepest increases over the next 12 months.

The share of respondents who identified “fuel and energy” as one of the groups with the largest price increases declined by 0.6 percentage points from the previous month to 38.3 percent.

The Central Bank survey also showed that gold remained households’ top investment preference, although the share of respondents saying they would buy the precious metal fell by 1.5 percentage points to 41.8 percent.

The share of respondents who said they would invest in a house, shop, land or similar property, the second-most preferred option, rose by 0.9 percentage points to 36.5 percent.