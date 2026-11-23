Battery giant CATL signals further investment in Türkiye

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

Ascendum Türkiye has partnered with global battery leader CATL to open Türkiye’s first NING Service Experience Center in Tuzla, Istanbul.

Chinese battery giant CATL has signaled that it could make further investments in Türkiye after officially entering the country with the opening of its NING Service center in Istanbul.

The facility, established in İstanbul in cooperation with Ascendum Türkiye with an investment of approximately 15 million euros, will provide services in a range of areas, from battery repair to the training of technical specialists.

CATL Co-President of Sales and Marketing Bruce Li, who traveled to İstanbul for the opening, said the NING Service investment was the first step in the company’s long-term plans for Türkiye and signaled that CATL could consider larger investments in the country in the future.

Commenting on the possibility of an electric vehicle battery investment in Türkiye, Li said: “As you know, one of the easiest options for us could be to find a local partner in Türkiye and work together on battery pack production. We can hold discussions.”

“Battery cell production is a highly complex business. But yes, we are open to that as well. When the market grows and the conditions are right, we may also invest in battery cell production. If we find a suitable partner, we could also develop cooperation through licensing for cell production,” he added.

Asked about CATL’s cooperation with Togg, Li said: “Togg is Türkiye’s domestic and largest electric vehicle manufacturer. We have advanced battery technologies. Therefore, what the two sides have, namely our technology and Togg’s needs, are aligned. We are working shoulder to shoulder to assess Türkiye’s electric vehicle market and the commercial opportunities in this field.”