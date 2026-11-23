Credit card payments in Türkiye rise 32 percent in October

ANKARA

Payments made with credit cards in Türkiye increased by 32 percent from a year earlier to 2.47 trillion Turkish Liras in October, according to data released by the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

The number of credit card payment transactions rose by 11 percent year-on-year to 1.14 billion, while the number of credit cards increased by 11 percent to 156 million.

Total payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards rose by 32 percent year-on-year to 2.92 trillion liras in October.

The total number of card payment transactions increased by 10 percent from a year earlier to 1.98 billion.

Of those transactions, 1.14 billion were made with credit cards, 801.3 million with debit cards and 36.8 million with prepaid cards.

The total number of cards in Türkiye reached 481.7 million as of October, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

Online card payments increased by 33 percent year-on-year to 866.9 billion liras, accounting for 30 percent of total card payments.

The number of online card payment transactions rose by 14 percent to 272 million. Online payments accounted for 14 percent of all card payment transactions.