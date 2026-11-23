Türkiye welcomes 5.4 mln foreign tourists in October

ANKARA

Türkiye welcomed 5.4 million foreign tourists in October, according to official figures released on Nov. 23

The figure marked a 5.2 percent decline from a year earlier.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya topped the list of provinces with 1.9 million foreign visitors during the month, data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, ranked second with 1.8 million arrivals, followed by the Aegean province of Muğla with 367,122 and the northwestern province of Edirne with 353,954.

By nationality, Germans accounted for the largest share of visitors in October at 17.3 percent, or 933,165 arrivals, followed by Russians at 14.8 percent (797,971) and Britons at 8.3 percent (444,108).

In the January-October period, Türkiye welcomed 46.3 million foreign tourists, down nearly 2 percent from a year earlier.

Russians accounted for the largest number of foreign visitors to Türkiye in the January-October period, with 6.5 million arrivals, equivalent to 14 percent of the total.

They were followed by Germans at 6.1 million and Britons at 3.64 million. Türkiye also welcomed 2.59 million visitors from Iran and 2.25 million from Bulgaria during the same period.