Greek president pays 3-day visit to Istanbul

ATHENS

Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas will visit Istanbul on Nov. 28-30.

Greece’s President Konstantinos Tasoulas will pay a three-day visit to Istanbul on Nov. 28-30 at the invitation of Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, media reports have said.

The visit will coincide with the Feast of St. Andrew, commemorating the patron saint and founder of the Patriarchate.

As part of his program, Tasoulas will attend a service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Fener, to be officiated by Patriarch Bartholomew.

He will also inaugurate an exhibition titled “The Splendor of Fener: Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Art Treasures” alongside the patriarch.

The visit will mark the first official visit to the Patriarchate in Istanbul by a Greek president. Former President Prokopis Pavlopoulos made an unofficial visit to Fener on May 22, 2017, while in Istanbul for a Black Sea Economic Cooperation summit.

The visit comes at a time of renewed tensions between Türkiye and Greece over their competing activities and claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

A French-flagged vessel has begun seabed surveys in the eastern Mediterranean for a planned electricity interconnector linking Greece and Greek Cyprus, following intensive diplomatic negotiations between Ankara and Paris.

The French vessel Abeille Marengo set sail this month after Türkiye authorized it to conduct research activities in the region.

Meanwhile, Libya’s ratification of a 2019 maritime agreement with Türkiye has triggered a domestic political rift in Greece, with lawmakers from the ruling New Democracy party describing the move as a foreign policy failure, prompting criticism from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office.