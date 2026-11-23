Erdoğan to pay historic Libya visit to attend Türkiye-Africa summit

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on the sidelines of COP31, in Antalya, on Nov. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a historic two-day visit to Libya in December for the Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, becoming the highest-ranking Turkish official to travel to the North African nation in the past 15 years.

Erdoğan will be in Tripoli on Dec. 8 and 9 to attend the 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, co-organized by Türkiye, the African Union and Libya.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the visit over the weekend after a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in Istanbul.

Describing Erdoğan’s visit to Libya as “symbolically significant,” Fidan recalled Türkiye’s contributions to the North African nation’s unification efforts after a decade-long division between Tripoli and Benghazi administrations.

“We have brought our relations with the East almost to the level of the West. We increased our relationship of trust. Now we are using our ties with both sides to unify the country,” he said.

Türkiye had sided with the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli against forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar based in Benghazi, providing military support to the former under a 2019 security agreement.

Later, however, it also engaged with Haftar’s forces in the east and launched a mediation initiative between the two sides.

In Tripoli, Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Libyan leaders. Erdoğan’s latest visit to Libya took place in 2011, right after the collapse of the Moammar Gadhafi rule.

Türkiye-Africa summit to highlight enhanced cooperation

The summit will bring Erdoğan and several African leaders together for the fourth time to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

Pointing to the significance of Türkiye hosting the Türkiye-Africa Summit, Fidan said very few countries are capable of building a comprehensive strategy toward Africa.

He stressed that Ankara’s expanding defense and strategic ties with African states are rooted in mutual partnership rather than domination, adding:

“Over the past four to five years, we have also had serious policies regarding countries seeking defense cooperation from us. There is no colonization or domination activity here, but genuine cooperation.”

Türkiye has long been following what it calls the Africa Opening policy, aiming to develop and diversify its ties with the continent in almost all fields, including economy, trade, investments, defense industry, security and military.