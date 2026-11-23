Fidan discusses regional issues with Egyptian, Saudi colleagues

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has exchanged phone conversations with his counterparts from Egypt and Saudi Arabia over regional developments, the diplomatic sources have informed.

Fidan spoke with Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdulbatty and Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Suud on the phone on Nov. 23, sources stressed. There was no detailed statement about the motive of the phone conversations.

Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia along with Qatar are the members of the R4 (regional four) initiative, which aims to increase the coordination and cooperation among these countries regarding regional developments and conflicts.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia along with Pakistan are also allies of the Mecca Defense Pact.

All these countries are concerned about the intensified attacks by the Yemen-based Houthi groups against the critical and civilian infrastructure of Saudi Arabia. Türkiye and Pakistan have already announced their intention to lend technical and defensive support to Saudi Arabia.

In the meantime, Fidan also spoke with the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrur Barzani, on the phone on Nov. 23. There was no statement about the content of the exchange.