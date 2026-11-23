Israeli attacks turn Gaza into ‘toxic wasteland’: Report

BRUSSELS

More than 99 percent of the Gaza Strip shows indicators of potential environmental contamination from Israeli attacks, with toxic substances in the air, soil and water threatening public health for generations, according to a report released on Nov. 23 by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).

The report found that the scale and intensity of Israel’s assaults affected approximately 78 percent of Gaza’s land area, while indicators of potential contamination were identified across more than 99 percent of the territory.

Using satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis and open-source data, the report identified widespread contamination risks involving heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos from destroyed buildings, dioxins and biological pollutants.

It warned that the contamination threatens essential environmental systems on which Gaza’s population depends for survival, with exposure occurring through air, food, water and direct contact with contaminated soil and debris.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the destruction of Gaza’s environment severely undermined conditions necessary for human safety and survival.

“Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris. These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized,” Behar said.

The report found that the highest levels of potential contamination were concentrated in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and along Salah al-Din Road, reflecting the combined impact of bombardment, widespread destruction and multiple pollution sources.

According to the findings, faecal coliform bacteria were detected in 19 percent of 79 groundwater wells sampled across Gaza in July 2026, compared with 2 percent of groundwater wells reported as contaminated in 2021.

The report identified heightened risks of long-term soil contamination around Beit Hanoun, Wadi Gaza and northeastern Khan Younis, where clay-rich soils are more likely to retain pollutants, potentially threatening agricultural production and food safety.