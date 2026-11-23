Modi offers flood-hit Nepal $1.6 bln aid

NEW DELHI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah smile as they speak at Shah's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a $1.6 billion “development cooperation” package to neighboring Nepal on Nov. 23 in the wake of devastating Himalayan floods.



“We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August,” Modi said, standing alongside his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi.



“To support Nepal’s reconstruction, and give fresh momentum to its long-term development, we announce a development cooperation package worth 240 billion Nepali rupees ($1.6 billion),” he said.



India did not immediately give specific details of what the package included.



Shah was given a military honor guard parade at the presidential palace in New Delhi, on his first trip to a neighboring country since taking office in March.



The rapper-turned-politician came to power following a wave of youth-led anti-corruption protests in September 2025.



Shah, 36, wearing his trademark sunglasses and dressed in black, was given a bear hug by Modi, 76, dressed all in white.