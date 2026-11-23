Sanchez seeks against-the-odds comeback in vote

MADRID

Spain's Prime Minister and Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez applauds during an election campaign rally at the Fontes do Sar arena in Santiago de Compostela on November 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez seeks to thwart grim polls as polarized Spain holds an election on Nov. 29 that could propel the opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) and the far right to power.



The outcome will be closely watched across Europe as it opens a cycle of elections over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.



Sanchez, who has become one of Europe’s best-known left-wing leaders after eight years in power, urged supporters this weekend to “vote, win and govern for four more years.”



But opinion polls still place him behind 65-year-old PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, albeit by a narrowing margin.



The PP is predicted to win the most seats but fall short of a parliamentary majority, in a repetition of the hung parliament following the last general election in 2023.



Polls suggest its route to power lies with far-right, anti-immigration party Vox, parliament’s third-largest force, which could almost double its seats and make its leader Santiago Abascal a kingmaker.



Vox has campaigned heavily on immigration, with Abascal accusing migrants of living off benefits “that Spaniards need.”



Further complicating the situation for Sanchez is the weakness of other leftist parties whose support proved crucial to keep him in power in 2023.



Sanchez has been described as Donald Trump’s nemesis, with Spain the only NATO member to defy the U.S. president’s push to hike the alliance’s defense spending target to 5 percent of GDP.



He is also the most senior Western leader to have sharply criticized Israel’s wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, earning him admiration in the Middle East and elsewhere in the Global South.