Kim says North Korea seeks security, not supremacy

SEOUL

This picture taken on November 22, 2026 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 23, 2026, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) delivering a speech at a ceremony for the presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors at the headquarters building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang on November 23, 2026. (KCNA via KNS / AFP Photo)

Kim Jong Un said North Korea would strive to achieve “power and capability” to ensure its security and peace but would not pursue supremacy, state media reported on Nov. 23.



Kim made the remarks at a ceremony to receive credentials from newly appointed ambassadors, including Russia’s, in a rare departure from protocol, as the task has traditionally been performed by a senior official rather than Kim himself.



The ceremony followed Kim’s snubbing of U.S. President Donald Trump’s overtures last week during Trump’s visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.



Trump left Asia late Nov. 19 after a landmark trilateral summit with the Chinese and Russian presidents, without meeting Kim, as Trump had suggested he might.



“The world is now witnessing an unstable security crisis and political and economic chaos round the globe,” Kim said at the event, according to the official Korean Central News Agency, without elaborating.



“The present international situation is bringing about a significant change in our understanding of national sovereignty and security,” he said.



Pyongyang’s diplomatic goal is to “expand and develop foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security,” he added.



“The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion,” he said, using the initials of the North’s official name.