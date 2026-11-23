Ukraine claims strikes on two Russian boats off Libya

KIEV

A handout satellite image made available by Vantor shows smoke rising from a Russian naval vessel in the port of Benghazi, Libya, 22 November 2026.

Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian warship moored at a port in Libya, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 23, claiming that sea drones sank the navy vessel in a surprise assault the previous day.



Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made sea drones in the operation, which struck a Russian navy corvette in the Mediterranean, according to Zelensky. The ship was one of Russia’s newest vessels, commissioned a year after Moscow launched the 2022 invasion of its neighbor, the Ukrainian leader said in a post on X.



The United Nations condemned the strikes, warning against the prospect of a country still divided after the Libyan civil war becoming “a battleground for foreign conflicts.”



Russian officials made no immediate comment.



The operation, conducted some 2,400 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine, was the latest daring long-range assault by Kiev’s forces.



Ukraine has at times blindsided Russia during the war with ingenious attacks that embarrass Moscow, such as Operation Spiderweb in June last year when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked near air bases across Russia.



Zelensky described Nov. 23's attack as “exemplary” and said “the targets we set were achieved.”



“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” he said.



Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons. He added that a Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed in the attack.



The strike severely damaged the Russian corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials.



Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early on Nov. 22. Civil defense units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.



The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, the statement said without providing details about the vessel or its cargo.



Ukraine’s Security Service, or SBU, described the operation as “unique.” It said the cargo ship MV Angara was sanctioned and used to transport Russian military equipment, and the multipurpose corvette Merkury regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including guarding the MV Angara.



The drones were delivered to a designated location and launched from a so-called “mothership” near the target, the SBU said.



A Ka-27 helicopter was on board the corvette and also went under, the SBU added.



Russian defenses tried from air, sea and land to hit the attacking drones, it said.



“Ukraine’s defense forces have once again shown that the Russian navy and its logistics have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea,” which borders both Russia and Ukraine, the SBU said.