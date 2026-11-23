WHO chief pleads for peace in Ebola-hit DR Congo area

GENEVA

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has pleaded for peace in the epicenter of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak that has killed nearly 5,700 people.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the frequency of attacks across the country’s east had increased since the end of October, seriously affecting the Ebola response.



“Heavy fighting has been ongoing since Nov. 23 in the vicinity of a hospital in Ituri, in an area close to where the Ebola outbreak first emerged,” the U.N. health agency chief said on X on Nov. 22.



He said medical staff had been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward in the facility for more than 24 hours.



“The situation has disrupted the work of the hospital and the wider Ebola response, putting patients, families and health workers at grave risk,” said Tedros.



He said the WHO was trying to arrange a safe exit for the team and “for the hospital facilities, staff and patients to be protected.”



“The best medicine is peace,” said Tedros.



A total of 5,678 deaths out of 11,613 cases have been confirmed in the vast central African country’s worst-ever Ebola outbreak, according to the WHO.



The virus has spread across swathes of the DRC’s east and northeast, which have been plagued by violence for more than 30 years.



In an update on Nov. 21, the WHO said that while some areas had seen a slight decline in cases, “sustained, high-level transmission continues overall in the country.”



Ituri and Nord Kivu remain the most affected provinces.