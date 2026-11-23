PKK evacuates additional positions in northern Iraq: Security officials

ANKARA

Turkish security sources have announced that PKK has evacuated an additional 14 locations in northern Iraq in line with the implementation of the “terror-free Türkiye” project.

Sources informed that the positions from where PKK has withdrawn on Nov. 18 are located in Hakurk province of northern Iraq. The group had evacuated four areas in October from the Baze region near Metina.

According to the sources, the caves and other positions will be destroyed by the Turkish army.

“The positive developments on the ground demonstrate the progress achieved in completing the disarmament phase — one of the first and most critical stages of the process — and contribute to the national security and political stability of the countries in the region,” stressed sources.

They also underlined the accomplishment of the process will strengthen the unity of the country through a social adaptation process based on democracy, inclusiveness and consensus.

Launched in late 2024, Türkiye’s anti-terror bid stipulates the full disarmament and dissolution of PKK, ending decades-old terrorism that claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.

The process was further strengthened and matured after the Turkish parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of a comprehensive framework law that tackles political and social aspects of the “terror-free Türkiye” bid.

DEM Party meets Öcalan in İmralı

In the meantime, a delegation from the Democracy and Equality of the Peoples’ Party (DEM) visited the jailed leader of PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, in İmralı on Nov. 22, the party said in a statement.

Welcoming Öcalan’s relocation to new premises within the İmralı Island prison, the statement emphasized the need for an effective communication channel so the jailed leader can continue contributing to the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

It also stressed that Öcalan is determined to continue deepening his efforts as “the Coordinator of Peace and Political Integration.”