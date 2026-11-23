Armenia’s new constitution draft omits references to Türkiye, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN

Armenia unveiled a draft of a new constitution on Nov. 23, removing references on territorial claims against Türkiye and Azerbaijan in a major step toward signing a formal peace agreement with Baku.

One of the most significant changes in the proposed charter is the complete removal of references to the Declaration of Independence adopted on Aug. 23, 1990.

The declaration included references to “Ottoman Türkiye” and “Western Armenia,” terms associated with territories within modern-day Türkiye, as well as references to parts of Azerbaijan.

Removing these references from Armenia’s constitution has been among Baku’s key demands for concluding the ongoing peace process.

Another notable revision concerns the country’s national coat of arms. Article 21 of Armenia’s current constitution provides a detailed description of the state emblem, which features Mount Ağrı, located within Türkiye’s borders, Noah’s Ark depicted on its summit, and symbols representing four historic Armenian royal dynasties.

Under Article 16 of the proposed constitution, the country’s state symbols are defined solely as its coat of arms, flag and national anthem, without the detailed descriptions contained in the existing charter.

“I stake my entire political, human and moral credibility on this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have institutional, lasting and irreversible peace,” Pashinyan said in an address to the nation shortly after the draft was released.

He also called on opposition lawmakers to support putting the proposed constitution to a referendum, pledging to step down as prime minister if voters reject it.

If the draft is approved, Pashinyan said he would not seek another term as prime minister in the next elections. A rejection would trigger snap elections, in which he has also pledged not to stand.

However, securing the parliamentary support required to hold a constitutional referendum remains a challenge. Pashinyan needs a two-thirds majority in parliament, meaning he must persuade at least six opposition lawmakers to join his ruling Civil Contract party. The draft will also be subject to public debate.

Armenia’s main opposition parties have so far rejected the proposed changes.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, both located in the South Caucasus, have been locked in intermittent conflict since the late 1980s, primarily over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region that was controlled by ethnic Armenians for decades before Azerbaijan recaptured it in a swift military offensive in 2023.

The two countries signed a U.S.-brokered joint peace declaration last August and have since taken steps to restore trade links, describing their relationship as being in a state of “real peace.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pashinyan on Nov. 23 announced the launch of work on the construction of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a major regional connectivity project.