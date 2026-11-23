Central Bank ready to deploy tools to support lira: Governor Karahan

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Central Bank is prepared to use interest rates, macroprudential measures and liquidity instruments if needed to support demand for the Turkish Lira, Governor Fatih Karahan has said.

Other steps, including withholding tax arrangements, could also be taken in coordination with relevant institutions to encourage lira savings, Karahan said in an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency on monetary policy and efforts to combat inflation.

Karahan said that the steady demand for the lira despite various shocks reflected confidence in the policies being implemented.

“Our main priority is to ensure the continuation of the disinflation process and achieve price stability,” he reiterated.

“If we see a weakening in demand for the lira, we will assess its impact on the inflation outlook. The policy rate is our main instrument. We can also deploy macroprudential and liquidity tools when necessary,” Karahan said.

Karahan also said annual inflation could rise in November due to the base effect in food prices, while tight monetary policy had limited the deterioration in expectations in the post-war period.

“When we look at the risks to inflation, we see a more balanced outlook compared with the past. Previously, upside risks stemming from the war were more prominent. Although these risks have diminished to some extent, they remain present,” Karahan said.

“On the other hand, the slowdown in demand conditions is offsetting the upside risks,” he added.

“Our tight monetary policy limited the deterioration in expectations in the post-war period. However, the improvement in expectations that we had projected at the beginning of the year has not yet materialized. This outlook continues to pose a risk to disinflation and requires us to maintain our cautious stance,” Karahan said.