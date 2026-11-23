Ministry to unveil new strategy to combat violence against women

ANKARA

Türkiye will unveil its new vision for combating violence against women on Nov. 25, outlining a more proactive approach that includes early risk detection and measures targeting digital violence and stalking.

The Family and Social Services Ministry will hold an International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women event at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

The event will present the first-year results of the Fifth National Action Plan on Combating Violence Against Women (2026-2030), as well as institutional and technological measures introduced under its implementation.

This year’s theme, “A Life Without Violence and a Culture of Respect,” aims to promote respect as a shared social value.

The ministry said its approach would move beyond responding to incidents to identifying risks before violence occurs. A Social Risk Map on Violence Against Women will be used to detect potential threats early and tailor preventive services to the needs of individual provinces and households.

Efforts will also address psychological abuse, digital violence and persistent stalking, alongside awareness and education programs encouraging young people’s participation.