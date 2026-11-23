Erdoğan seeks swift end to fund probe

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a swift resolution of the investment fund crisis on Nov. 23, saying economic officials, the Justice Ministry and relevant authorities were continuing their work under the government’s announced roadmap.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said the institutions involved were keeping the public informed of their decisions and actions.

“We are closely following all these steps and want this matter resolved as soon as possible in line with the roadmap we have announced,” he said.

The investigation into capital-market transactions is being conducted alongside efforts to liquidate affected funds and repay investors.

Erdoğan said ministers had also reviewed projects to strengthen Turkish industry.

Preserving production capacity remained the government’s top economic priority, he said, reiterating its growth strategy based on investment, production, employment and exports.

Turning to the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Erdoğan said the process extended beyond security policy and would require continued political dialogue.

Ending terrorism would not resolve all of Türkiye’s longstanding problems, he said, citing the need to strengthen civilian politics, replace the existing constitution and reinforce social cohesion.

Removing weapons and violence from politics would make those problems easier to address, he added.

Erdoğan said the government would welcome contributions and proposals, but would not allow the process to become a tool of blackmail.

He called for dialogue, negotiation and political competition within a framework of consensus.

He also linked improving security in eastern and southeastern Türkiye to increased trade, tourism, farming and industrial activity.

On COP31, Erdoğan said the climate conference in Antalya had adopted 46 decisions, while acknowledging that countries had failed to agree on an overarching outcome.

He praised the organization of the summit and said the negotiations had provided a basis for further talks.

Erdoğan also welcomed the entry of Baykar’s Kızılelma unmanned fighter aircraft into the Turkish Armed Forces’ inventory and said Aselsan’s Ejderha directed-energy system had simultaneously disabled 51 drones during a demonstration marking the company’s 51st anniversary.

He said Türkiye would continue developing more advanced defense technology, with the goal of achieving full independence in the sector.