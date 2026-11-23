Nvidia reinstates Huang as CEO, shares surge

SANTA CLARA

Nvidia announced on Nov. 23 that it had reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive after consultations with senior U.S. officials, reversing course less than two weeks after his resignation.

Shares jumped 33 percent at the opening of U.S. trading following the announcement.

The board voted unanimously to restore Huang as president, chief executive and a director, saying discussions with him had satisfied it about his “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

Based on input from senior U.S. government officials, the board said it was confident his return “poses no national security risk.”

The company said its independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence would continue.

Huang supports the inquiry and has committed to cooperating, it added.

His resignation was announced on Nov. 12 after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife.

The New York Times had reported that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, whom U.S. intelligence officials suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the allegation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had urged Nvidia to bring Huang back, welcomed the announcement as the “correct and proper decision.”

He also called on the company to continue investigating its compliance with U.S. export controls.

The decision reversed the board’s position last week, when it said it did not intend to reinstate Huang despite his public offer to return.

Harvey Jones will remain board chairman. Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive, will continue as chief financial officer.

Nvidia has also established a board committee overseeing national security and export controls and is seeking a chief compliance officer.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” Huang said in the company’s statement.