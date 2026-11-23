Türkiye targets 10 GW of nuclear capacity by 2040

ANKARA

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. (AA photo)

Türkiye plans nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace to help reach 10,000 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Nov. 23.

Presenting his ministry’s 2027 budget to parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission, Bayraktar outlined the National Energy 2040 program, which envisages $500 billion in public and private investment over the next 14 years.

At the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, construction of four reactors is continuing, he said. The first unit will begin supplying electricity after commissioning tests supervised by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority are completed.

Domestic manufacturers and service providers have contributed $12 billion to the project, bringing its local content share to 55 percent, according to the minister.

Türkiye also aims to install at least 5,000 megawatts of small modular reactor capacity by 2050. Bayraktar said the country wants to develop, manufacture and export the technology as well as use it.

The wider energy program seeks to shift demand from fossil fuels to electricity, expand domestic production and improve efficiency.

Installed electricity generation capacity would rise from 128,000 to 281,000 megawatts by 2040, requiring about $190 billion in investment, Bayraktar said.

Some 95 percent of that investment would go to sources with zero or low emissions.

Solar and wind capacity is targeted to grow from about 45,000 to 175,000 megawatts with $100 billion in investment.

Renewable sources would account for 77 percent of total installed capacity, up from 63 percent.

Bayraktar also outlined $36 billion in transmission investment, including plans to extend high-voltage lines from 77,000 to 112,000 kilometers.

A further $28 billion is planned for battery storage, pumped-storage hydropower, electricity connections with neighboring countries and measures to manage demand. These investments would help the grid accommodate a larger share of renewable generation, he said.

The program also targets a 40 percent reduction in energy intensity between 2025 and 2040.

Bayraktar said improvements in efficiency, technology and fuel use were expected to generate combined savings of $240 billion by 2040.