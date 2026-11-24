Conflicting accounts fuel mystery over reported lioness on loose in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Conflicting accounts have emerged over reports of a lioness roaming Istanbul’s Sarıyer district, as authorities continue a large-scale search for the animal for a second day, with new security camera footage showing a large animal moving through a grassy area.

The search began Nov. 22 evening after a reported sighting in a wooded area above sports facilities in the Uskumruköy neighborhood. While the Istanbul Governor’s Office said on Nov. 23 that there was no concrete evidence of a lion in the area and that footage examined by officials did not show a lion or another large cat species, reports and newly surfaced images have kept the animal’s identity in question.

The latest security camera footage shows the animal walking through a grassy area, although its species could not be independently established from the images.

The governor’s office said authorities were carefully assessing all reports and conducting checks in coordination with relevant institutions to ensure public safety. However, earlier statements from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks had indicated that teams located the animal in a wooded area on the night of Nov. 22 and that veterinarians were assisting in efforts to capture it.

The search has since expanded beyond Uskumruköy into surrounding areas, with authorities examining five locations across three neighborhoods. Access to a recreational woodland in Sarıyer, including parts of Belgrad Forest, was restricted to pedestrians and vehicles as security forces secured the search area.

Teams from the gendarmerie, the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and municipal veterinary services are taking part in the operation. Drones equipped with thermal cameras are being used for aerial surveillance, while ground teams are deploying bait and motion-activated camera traps. A command post has also been established to coordinate efforts to capture the animal alive.

Sarıyer Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu said thermal-equipped drones had detected no heat signature in the five-hectare area surveyed during the initial overnight operation. He also said surveillance footage showed the animal passing near chickens without attacking them, prompting speculation that it may have been raised in captivity.

Meanwhile, Istanbul prosecutors have launched an investigation to establish the animal’s ownership and determine how it may have reached the area or escaped from captivity. No owner has yet been identified.

Authorities have urged residents to report any sightings and avoid approaching the animal as the search continues.