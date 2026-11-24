Ukraine widens naval campaign with Mediterranean strikes

BENGHAZI

In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby drone attacks the Russian cargo ship MV Angara near Benghazi, Libya. (Security Service of Ukraine via AP)

Ukraine has expanded its campaign against Russian shipping beyond the Black Sea with strikes on a warship and a cargo vessel off Libya, drawing condemnation from both of the country’s rival governments.

The Nov. 22 operation followed a separate drone attack on a Russian military-linked freighter in the Baltic Sea a day earlier.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces used seven domestically produced naval drones in the Libya operation, sinking the Russian corvette Merkury and hitting the dry cargo ship MV Angara.

“Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk,” he said on Nov. 23.

Zelensky said a Ka-27 military helicopter aboard the corvette was also destroyed.

The Merkury entered service in 2023, while the Angara was used to transport weapons, he added.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said it conducted the operation with the armed forces, launching the drones from a mothership in the region.

Satellite images showed the Merkury capsized at Benghazi naval base, with much of the vessel submerged.

Videos released by Ukraine showed drones striking the warship and a cargo vessel at sea.

Libya’s eastern administration said the corvette had stopped to refuel and take on supplies while returning to Russia under a cooperation agreement. It condemned the attack and announced a joint investigation with Moscow.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli also condemned the operation, saying neither Russia nor Ukraine had the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory or in its waters. It requested an official explanation from Kiev.

Russia’s ambassador to Libya, Aydar Aganin, accused Ukraine of seeking to extend the war into distant maritime areas.

In the Baltic, the cargo ship Sparta II was sailing from St. Petersburg toward Kaliningrad when it was hit in the Gulf of Finland on Nov. 21. The vessel is operated by Russian defense logistics company Oboronlogistika.

The ship caught fire and drifted into Finnish waters. Its 16 crew members evacuated in lifeboats before transferring to a nearby Russian ship, while Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels helped fight the blaze.

A Russian rescue vessel began towing the Sparta II on Nov. 22. Leningrad regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said the damaged ship and its crew reached St. Petersburg the following day.