Gold price volatility weighs on housing and auto markets

ISTANBUL

Consumers who invested in gold to finance future home and vehicle purchases are waiting for gold prices to recover, while those with cash savings are buying gold at lower prices instead of purchasing property or vehicles, reported daily Milliyet.

As a result, Türkiye’s housing and automotive markets are facing a two-way deadlock,

Consumers who bought gold with plans to eventually use the proceeds to purchase homes or vehicles have adopted a wait-and-see approach. This hesitation is regarded as one of the main factors contributing to the slowdown in the housing and automotive markets.

Meanwhile, consumers with cash savings are taking advantage of lower gold prices to buy the precious metal rather than investing in property or vehicles.

Gram gold began 2026 at around 5,900 Turkish Liras. Its price started climbing amid speculation that Israel and the U.S. could go to war with Iran, before rising to around 8,000 liras at the end of February following the outbreak of the war. It subsequently moved above the 8,000-lira mark. Gold prices last week fell 4 percent below their level at the beginning of 2026.

The prolonged rise triggered panic buying among consumers who feared that prices would increase further, prompting purchases at elevated levels. Those who now want to sell their gold to finance a home or vehicle purchase are seeking to recover at least the amount they originally paid.

Real estate agents and car dealers say many customers are browsing properties and vehicles, but holding off on purchases until gold prices rise.