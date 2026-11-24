Malaysia advises data centers to cut links with US blacklisted firms

KUALA LUMPUR

Local firms MSFusion and Speedmatrix, both with reported links to Megaspeed, were added to the U.S. list. (AFP Photo)

Malaysia urged data center operators on Nov. 24 to cut links with seven companies, including the Singapore-based Megaspeed and two local firms, that were added to a U.S. trade blacklist barring them from buying advanced chips.

Megaspeed is at the center of a scandal in which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was accused of having an affair with one of the company’s executives, alleged to have been a Chinese spy.

The Malaysia Investment Development Authority “will be issuing a notice to all data center operators in Malaysia informing them of the listing, and advising them not to host, lease space to, (or) provide services to the seven listed entities,” the country’s trade and industry ministry said.

“Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment and will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls,” it added in a statement.

Megaspeed, along with four affiliates in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, was added to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Entity List for “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States,” the department said in a filing on the Federal Register.

Local firms MSFusion and Speedmatrix, both with reported links to Megaspeed, were added to the list.

Malaysia is at the center of an AI-driven data centre boom and is Southeast Asia’s fastest growing hub for new data centres.

It accounts for more than half of under-construction data centre capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to market intelligence firm DC Byte.