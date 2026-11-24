Hollywood finds a new audience at 30,000 feet

LOS ANGELES

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market has expanded from $2.85 billion in 2015 to a projected $9.5 billion this year.

Airlines carried almost as many passengers last year as cinemas sold tickets worldwide, turning in-flight entertainment into a major market for Hollywood.



Some 4.98 billion movie tickets were sold in 2025, according to the European Audiovisual Observatory, while the International Air Transport Association (IATA) counted around 4.97 billion air passengers.



“The airlines take this very seriously, as do the film companies. It’s a serious market for them,” Terry Steiner, president of Terry Steiner International, the largest independent distributor of in-flight entertainment, told AFP.



When Steiner founded her company in 1993, airlines mostly screened a handful of films on a shared screen at the front of the cabin.



Since then, “things have become so much more personalized due to advances in technology,” she said.



With seatback screens and menus packed with films, TV shows, music and games, the airplane movie has become an almost essential part of flying.



Her company acts as the link between studios and airlines, supplying some 100 carriers as well as other non-theatrical markets, including hospitals, prisons, cruise ships, universities and the U.S. military.



Each airline has its own personality, she explained, and her job is to find the films that suit each one best.



The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market has expanded from $2.85 billion in 2015 to a projected $9.5 billion this year, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets.



With free Wi-Fi and the option to download content, passengers can now turn to streaming platforms to catch up on their shows or discover a documentary.



Passengers can choose from a wide range of genres and productions from around the world, subtitled and edited for the in-flight format.



“Horror and thrillers are not so good. Plane crashes are a big no-no,” Steiner said. Blockbusters remain a staple, along with “comedies, rom-coms, dramas of a certain sort.”



But the market can be unpredictable. “You could have a tiny little art film, and it will catch on, or just a few airlines will book it, and it feels great,” she said.