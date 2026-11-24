Lang Lang to perform with young Turkish musicians

ISTANBUL

The concert will bring together internationally acclaimed Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang and talented young Turkish musicians at AKM.

Celebrated Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang will unite with promising young Turkish talents Arya Su Gülenç, Bade Daştan and Damla Ece Karataş for a much-awaited performance in Istanbul on Dec. 2.



Titled “Silk Road,” the concert will take place at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall, bringing together internationally acclaimed classical music and emerging talent inspired by the historic trade route that connected cultures, ideas and artistic traditions for centuries.



Hosted by ÇEV Sanat, the arts initiative of Türkiye’s Contemporary Education Foundation, the concert will also raise vital support for the training of gifted young musicians. Proceeds from the concert will go toward the organization’s Young Talents Project, which provides educational opportunities and helps promising musicians pursue international careers.



Sharing his excitement ahead of the concert, Lang Lang said he was delighted to return to Istanbul and perform with the young musicians.



“We will celebrate music and the connections it builds between our cultures, from East to West. I cannot wait to see you in Istanbul and play some of my favorite pieces,” he said.



The concert will give the three young performers an opportunity to share the stage with one of the world’s leading pianists, furthering ÇEV Sanat’s efforts to connect emerging Turkish musicians with the international classical music community.



Inspired by the historic Silk Road, the concert also aims to strengthen cultural dialogue between Türkiye and China through music, while marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Founded in 2009, ÇEV Sanat supports the education of gifted young classical musicians and helps them establish careers on international stages. Led by Berrin Yoleri, its Young Talents Project aims to develop emerging artists’ abilities and support their professional journeys.