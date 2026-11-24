Nuruosmaniye Cistern sheds light on Istanbul’s underground heritage

ISTANBUL

Nuruosmaniye Mosque was Istanbul’s first mosque built in the Baroque architectural style.

The historic Nuruosmaniye Cistern, built beneath the Nuruosmaniye Mosque to drain accumulated water toward the Golden Horn and strengthen the mosque’s sloping foundations, has been brought back to life following extensive restoration work.

The cistern was constructed as part of the Nuruosmaniye Complex, whose construction began in 1748 under Sultan Mahmud I and was completed in 1755 during the reign of his brother, Sultan Osman III.

Considered an example of Ottoman engineering, the underground structure remained largely covered with mud and debris until comprehensive restoration work began in the early 2010s. A total of 420 truckloads of sludge and mud were removed during the restoration, revealing the historic structure. Today, the cistern serves as a venue for cultural and artistic events.

The site is featured in the latest installment of Anadolu Agency’s (AA) series, “Witnesses of Istanbul’s Water Civilization: Cisterns,” which explores underground structures that once served as water storage facilities and now have new cultural functions.

Arzu Ulaş, a researcher at the Foundation Culture and Civilization Research and Application Center of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakıf University and author of “Istanbul’s Underground Structures in the Light of Ottoman Documents,” published by the General Directorate of Foundations, told AA about the historical significance of the Nuruosmaniye Cistern and the city’s underground water architecture.

Ulaş said access to and storage of water had been among the most important needs of the Historic Peninsula, which is surrounded by the sea on three sides. This led to the construction of numerous cisterns, many of which have survived to the present day.

Research based on Ottoman archival documents and fieldwork has identified 118 cisterns in Istanbul, she said, adding that 33 of them are now lost.

“Some of these cisterns date back to the Eastern Roman period, while others were added during the Ottoman era. Existing structures were also maintained and repaired during this period,” Ulaş said.

She noted that the Nuruosmaniye Mosque, located on the Çemberlitaş hill, was Istanbul’s first mosque built in the Baroque architectural style.

“Under Ottoman urban planning policies, social spaces were also created through complexes and neighborhoods established around mosques. Water and its storage were therefore essential needs. Cisterns were built beneath mosques to meet the needs of people using these complexes. The structure we see here today was used as the water cistern of the Nuruosmaniye Mosque,” she said.

Underground witnesses of civilizations

Emphasizing that Istanbul possesses exceptional architectural heritage both above and below ground, Ulaş described its underground water structures as silent witnesses to the civilizations that shaped the city.

“Alongside its magnificent architectural skyline, Istanbul also has remarkable and rare examples of underground water architecture. These structures are important evidence of the civilizations that inhabited the city before the Ottoman Empire. They reflect the artistic understanding, architectural aesthetics and engineering achievements of their respective periods,” she said.

Ulaş added that these structures connect the city’s past with its future.

Ulaş also spoke about the difficulties involved in documenting and uncovering Istanbul’s underground heritage.

Researchers often encounter vast, dark spaces at the end of narrow underground passageways, making it difficult to photograph the structures and illuminate their interiors, she said.

Despite these challenges, her team documented the cisterns by using boats to enter flooded structures and diving equipment to explore those filled with water. This allowed them to record both underwater archaeological layers and individual architectural features.

Describing underground architecture as a mirror connected to the city’s above-ground heritage, Ulaş recalled tracing historic water routes that once supplied the cisterns.

She said discovering sections of a water channel entering through Edirnekapı, which carried water toward the kitchens of Topkapı Palace, was particularly rewarding, even though parts of the route have disappeared.