EU car registrations rise in October as EV demand holds firm

Anadolu Agency-ANKARA

New passenger car registrations in the EU increased 2.6 percent year-on-year to 916,070 units in October, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth despite slowing from a 9.3 percent rise in September, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said on Nov. 24.

Growth across the bloc was supported by demand for electrified vehicles, helped by purchase incentives and a wider selection of models.

All four of the EU’s largest markets posted monthly gains, led by France at 7 percent and Italy at 5 percent, followed by Spain at 1.8 percent and Germany at 1.7 percent.

In the January-October period, total EU car registrations rose 5.4 percent compared with a year earlier.

Battery-electric vehicles remained the second-most popular powertrain choice in the bloc during the first 10 months of the year, with 2.21 million units registered. That lifted their market share to 23.4 percent from 16.4 percent in the same period of 2025.

Strong gains in major markets drove battery-electric growth over the 10-month period, with registrations jumping 79.4 percent in France, 60.7 percent in Germany, and 41 percent in Denmark, beside a 16.7 percent rise in Belgium.

Hybrid-electric cars remained the top choice among EU buyers in January-October, capturing 36 percent of the market as registrations hit 3.41 million units.

Petrol car registrations dropped 20.1 percent in January-October to 1.96 million units, cutting their market share to 20.8 percent from 27.4 percent.